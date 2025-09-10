AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro 3 – No Major Improvements in Audio Quality and ANC 

By Samantha Wiley
Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that the new AirPods Pro 3 is expected to be revealed by Apple during the event, and it won’t have any big improvements to its Active Noise Cancellation feature and audio quality. 


The new AirPods Pro will receive the same health-related feature Apple integrated into the Powerbeats Pro 2- the heart rate tracker. It will also feature an updated design to better fit the user’s ear, but no information was given on what change is being made, other than the case which will be slimmed down and likely smaller, similar to the case of the AirPods 4.

News on the upcoming AirPods Pro not receiving big changes to their audio quality and active noise cancelling is somehow a disappointment, because there were multiple reports that the earbuds would feature the new H3 chip, but small enhancements could still be possible. The heart rate tracking feature seems to be the focal point of the new earbuds.


