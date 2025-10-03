AirPods Pro 3 Teardown Video Uploaded by iFixit

A teardown video for the AirPods Pro 3 has been uploaded by iFixit, a site that shares wiki-like repair and how-to guides online. The video gives us a close look inside the new AirPods Pro 3 and the changes made compared to the AirPods Pro 2.

The AirPods Pro 3 was designed by Apple with a tip infused with foam and a case with a battery capacity of 1.334 Wh. The case of the earbuds have a lower number of rare earth magnets which lie in different areas to make sure that Qi 2 and MagSafe Wireless charging can work for the device. The AirPods are equipped with a battery cell of 0.221 Wh.

iFixit had to literally tear down the AirPods Pro 3 because the accessory is not meant to be repaired. The battery of the AirPods have been glued shut, and this has been how it was since the first AirPods were released. You cannot perform a battery repair without causing imperfections on the earbuds, so iFixit scored the AirPods Pro 3 with a 0 out of 10 score for repairability.