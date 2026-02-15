AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro 4 May Come with Cameras

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods Pro 4 May Come with Cameras

Kosutami, a prototype collector and leaker, reports that the next-generation AirPods Pro by Apple could come with cameras that are able to see around its user. The leaker took to X to report that the new AirPods Pro will be able to see the user’s surroundings presumably through cameras built in each bud.


Ming-Chi Kuo, supply chain analyst, reported that this year’s AirPods Pro will have a bigger upgrade in hardware with at least one small infrared camera. He stated previously that AirPods that have infrared cameras could recognize hand gestures made by the user and deliver a better experience with better spatial audio.

AirPods Pro 4 May Come with Cameras

Instant Digital, a Chinese leaker on Weibo, confirmed rumors about a new pair of AirPods Pro being equipped with infrared cameras and other details. Instead of being a new-gen accessory, the AirPods Pro to be released this year will likely have a higher price as it will be a high-end variant.


Latest News
The 13-inch M3 iPad Air Is $119 Off
The 13-inch M3 iPad Air Is $119 Off
1 Min Read
Go and Free ChatGPT Tiers Now Have Ads
Go and Free ChatGPT Tiers Now Have Ads
1 Min Read
Budget-Friendly Bundles Introduced By YouTube TV
Budget-Friendly Bundles Introduced By YouTube TV
1 Min Read
The 4-pack 1st Generation AirTag Is $35 Off
The 4-pack 1st Generation AirTag Is $35 Off
1 Min Read
Apple May Be Planning Something Big To Celebrate 50th Anniversary
Apple May Be Planning Something Big To Celebrate 50th Anniversary
1 Min Read
MacBook Pros with M5 and M5 Pro Chips May Launch in March
MacBook Pros with M5 and M5 Pro Chips May Launch in March
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm Cell Is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm Cell Is $100 Off
1 Min Read
iPad Air 8 and iPad 12 May Launch Soon
iPad Air 8 and iPad 12 May Launch Soon
1 Min Read
The iPhone 17e’s Launch is Really Close
The iPhone 17e’s Launch is Really Close
1 Min Read
Two Big Camera Upgrades Being Tested For the iPhone 18 Pro
Two Big Camera Upgrades Being Tested For the iPhone 18 Pro
1 Min Read
The Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station Is $30 Off
The Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station Is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Astronauts Can Now Bring iPhones During Space Missions
Astronauts Can Now Bring iPhones During Space Missions
1 Min Read
Lost your password?