AirPods Pro 4 May Come with Cameras

Kosutami, a prototype collector and leaker, reports that the next-generation AirPods Pro by Apple could come with cameras that are able to see around its user. The leaker took to X to report that the new AirPods Pro will be able to see the user’s surroundings presumably through cameras built in each bud.

Ming-Chi Kuo, supply chain analyst, reported that this year’s AirPods Pro will have a bigger upgrade in hardware with at least one small infrared camera. He stated previously that AirPods that have infrared cameras could recognize hand gestures made by the user and deliver a better experience with better spatial audio.

Instant Digital, a Chinese leaker on Weibo, confirmed rumors about a new pair of AirPods Pro being equipped with infrared cameras and other details. Instead of being a new-gen accessory, the AirPods Pro to be released this year will likely have a higher price as it will be a high-end variant.