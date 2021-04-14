AirPods Pro Drops to a Tantalizing $199

Upgrading from an AirPods to an AirPods Pro doesn’t have to be so expensive. Today, you can buy the AirPods Pro at just $199 from its original price of $249 on Amazon.

The Pro version gives you neat functions such as Active Noise Cancellation, water and sweat resistance, wireless charging and Adaptive EQ. While all of those may sound unimpressive, you’ll be able to do a lot more without having to be disturbed by external or environmental noise, or worry that your AirPods won’t survive a tough or vigorous workout.

AirPods Pro

Adaptive EQ means you won’t have to fidget the accessory to hear the sound perfectly through your AirPods. It’s powered by Apple’s H1 chip, a dynamic range amplifier and custom speaker drivers for impressive sound quality and accuracy.

A single full charge with the case equals 24-plus hours of playback. At just $199 and $50 off, it’s a deal worth noting. Buy it today!