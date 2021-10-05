AirPods Pro drops to just $179

The Apple AirPods Pro is a notable upgrade over its non-Pro predecessor, with several features you’ll find very useful in everyday use. Today, it’s down to just $179 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Apple’s new wireless earbuds pack an intuitive active noise cancellation technology with Transparency mode so you won’t have to remove it during public commutes and when you want to block out the noise at home. Fit is customized via 3 different tips, while vents keep the pressure equalized and eliminates that ‘vacuum’ experience.

Inside, users get a custom driver, high range amplifier and the H1 chip for superior design. You can share songs and audio content to other AirPods and have Siri read your messages. The wireless charging case offers a convenient way to juice up your AirPods Pro and provides up to 24 hours of continuous playback with a single full charge. It’s second to none as a daily driver, so make sure to get the Apple AirPods Pro at a $70 discounted price today!