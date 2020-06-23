AirPods Pro price drops to $229

Are you looking for buying the latest Apple AirPods Pro? If you want to experience the best audio experience yet, then you should rely on Apple AirPods Pro. Before you buy it from anywhere else, you should visit Amazon. Amazon offers a $19.01 discount on the Apple AirPods Pro which is 8% of the original.

Besides offering the reduced price the buyers can also get 3% back on this model through Amazon Rewards Visa Card. It means now you can get an 11% total discount when you buy the latest model of Apple AirPods Pro on Amazon. So, hurry up before the end of the deal.

Apple AirPods Pro

The Apple AirPods Pro is an amazing set of earphones that you can have. These are extremely comfortable and you can wear them for a long time without any pain in your ears. The design is such that you will not feel any discomfort.

Another great design feature is sweat and water-resistant design. So, now you can walk, run, or workout, wearing the AirPods in your ear without worrying about the sweat damaging the earphones.

Besides having a good design the AirPods Pro also has some of the best features for an earphone. The best feature is the active noise cancellation and a transparency mode.

If you wish to have an immersive sound and do not want the surrounding sounds to disturb you, you should activate the active noise cancellation. You won’t hear a thing from your surroundings. The transparency mode allows you to hear your surroundings too.

Make sure that you avail of this offer by Amazon and save some extra when you buy Apple AirPods Pro.