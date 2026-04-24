AirPods Pro with Infrared Camera Releasing as Early as This Year

Apple is reportedly manufacturing a new version of the AirPods Pro, potentially releasing it as early as this year. It is anticipated to be a different version of the current AirPods Pro and will not be given the name AirPods Pro 4.

Many reports suggest that Apple is creating an AirPods Pro with small infrared cameras that won’t be used to take videos or photos, but will be used to gather information on the surroundings of the user. It will have Vision Pro integration with upgraded spatial audio via the cameras that will be implemented in the earbuds.

Gestures will be recognized with the use of the infrared cameras, allowing for other features to be used, such as music swapping, pausing, and more via hand movement. It could potentially have the new H3 chip.

The new AirPods Pro are expected to be released as early as this year.