AirPods Pro with USB-C may arrive in fall

Apple might be launching a new AirPods Pro with USB-C alongside the iPhone 15.

In the latest PowerOn newsletter, Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman claims that Apple is currently testing the USB-C AirPods Pro’s new hearing test feature. The hearing test feature will be integrated into iOS 17 and was announced during this year’s WWDC.

The device will sport a hearing test feature, which is reported to play different tones while worn. Depending on the response, the AirPods Pro can act as a barometer to determine if the user has had a hearing loss. Gurman likens the test to the ECG app on the Apple Watch, which can check for possible heart problems.

The Bloomberg analyst laid out future plans for the AirPods Pro, including health sensors such as a body temperature that can take ear canal readings. Apple introduced Adaptive Audio in the AirPods Pro that switches automatically between Noise Canceling and Transparency modes.