AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case Drops to Just $190

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro has several nifty features that make it a worthwhile daily companion. Today, you can get the AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case for just $189.99 on Amazon.

The new AirPods Pro comes with MagSafe charging technology, and that means it can work with MagSafe chargers for added convenience. The AirPods Pro themselves have both Transparency and Active Noise Cancellation depending on the environment you prefer or the level of immersion you want.

These wireless earbuds definitely produce quality audio, and are water- and sweat resistant to a degree. Adaptive EQ makes sounds more personalized, and spatial audio tracks the sounds and adds a 3D depth to them. A full charge with the case can last more than 24 hours, and you get Siri access via voice. In-ear detection gives you the quality of life you thought you wouldn’t need but can’t do without. Buy the $60 off AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case today!