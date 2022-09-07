AirPods Pro’s successor could launch on September

A newer AirPods Pro model could be making its way to the ‘Far Out’ event on September 7.

The AirPods Pro 2 will be the second generation AirPods Pro Apple will launch. It’s initially expected that the launch of the earbuds will be from September through November this year, but Mark Gurman of Bloomberg says that the AirPods Pro 2 will be introduced alongside the iPhone 14 lineup.

Apple’s successor to the AirPods Pro will have several new features, including a refreshed design and sensors. However, as far as the looks are concerned consumers shouldn’t expect a major change.

The device will have the next H1 chip version, as well as LC3 codec support on the beta firmware, which means the Pro earbuds will have support for Bluetooth 5.2.

In recent news, online leaked renders show the charging case to have a speaker, a lanyard hole and a microphone.