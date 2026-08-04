AirPods With Cameras Is Closer than We Think

The AirPods with cameras could release as early as next month. Apple has rumored to have taken years on the development of the AirPods, with cameras built-in with the code name B798. The AirPods will be part of a push of the company for wider wearables with AI.

There is a different AirPods with camera project that has been moving with the same kind, which is not unusual for the company as they are known for creating versions that compete with each other, but this device with the code name B790 turns out to be closer to production and could be released before the year ends.

Instead of the cameras capturing videos and photos, it will be used to detect hand gestures and provide the AI a view of the surroundings of the wearer which connects to the current tools of Visual Intelligence. If this model does see a release this year, it could release in September.