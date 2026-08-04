AirPods Pro

AirPods With Cameras Is Closer than We Think

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods With Cameras Is Closer than We Think

The AirPods with cameras could release as early as next month. Apple has rumored to have taken years on the development of the AirPods, with cameras built-in with the code name B798. The AirPods will be part of a push of the company for wider wearables with AI.


There is a different AirPods with camera project that has been moving with the same kind, which is not unusual for the company as they are known for creating versions that compete with each other, but this device with the code name B790 turns out to be closer to production and could be released before the year ends.

AirPods With Cameras Is Closer than We Think

Instead of the cameras capturing videos and photos, it will be used to detect hand gestures and provide the AI a view of the surroundings of the wearer which connects to the current tools of Visual Intelligence. If this model does see a release this year, it could release in September.


Latest News
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
1 Min Read
The 2026 Leagues Cup Can be Streamed on Apple TV
The 2026 Leagues Cup Can be Streamed on Apple TV
1 Min Read
PlasmaSolve Acquired by Apple
PlasmaSolve Acquired by Apple
1 Min Read
MacBook Air Dealing With Big Shortage Issue
MacBook Air Dealing With Big Shortage Issue
1 Min Read
The 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $239 Off
The 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $239 Off
1 Min Read
Upcoming Apple Smart Glasses May Have Health Features
Upcoming Apple Smart Glasses May Have Health Features
1 Min Read
The Philippines Now Has Apple Pay
The Philippines Now Has Apple Pay
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS is $99 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS is $99 Off
1 Min Read
Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Predicted To Be More Pricey
Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Predicted To Be More Pricey
1 Min Read
New iPad Air Could Arrive as Early as 2027
New iPad Air Could Arrive as Early as 2027
1 Min Read
Next-Generation iPhone Air Releasing in First Quarter of Next Year With New Features
Next-Generation iPhone Air Releasing in First Quarter of Next Year With New Features
1 Min Read
The 4-pack AirTag 2 is $10 Off
The 4-pack AirTag 2 is $10 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?