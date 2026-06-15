AirPods Pro

Apple Ad Shows AirPods Pro 3 Offers the Best Active Noise Cancellation

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Ad Shows AirPods Pro 3 Offers the Best Active Noise Cancellation

An ad was uploaded by Apple focusing on the Active Noise Cancellation of the AirPods Pro 3. Brazilian footballer Vini Jr starred in the ad playing for the Brazilian national team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and for Real Madrid.


The footballer in the film dances on the streets to the music playing on his AirPods Pro 3. Greg Joswiak, the Apple marketing chief, uploaded the video to social media, with the short version of the video available on the AirPods Pro 3 website for Apple.

Apple Ad Shows AirPods Pro 3 Offers the Best Active Noise Cancellation

Apple promotes the AirPods Pro 3 with the best Active Noise Cancellation. This comes from an evaluation abiding by IEC 60268-24, as it was compared to the other wireless in-ear headphones that are offered. Apple also states that the AirPods Pro 3 eliminate 4x more noise compared to the first AirPods Pro and 2x more than the AirPods Pro 2.


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