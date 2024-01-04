AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro 2 is $59 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirPods Pro

Now is the best time to get yourself a pair of premium earbuds for daily use. Today, the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C is down to just $189.99 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

The newest AirPods Pro 2 comes with MagSafe charging and a USB-C port instead of a wired and Lightning. It has more or less the same features as its Lightning counterpart, including Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, and Personalized Spatial Audio. Adaptive audio is a treat for the senses, offering a personalized audio setup that conforms to the shape of your inner ear.

Apple AirPods Pro

A single full charge can last up to 6 hours with ANC enabled, and up to 30 hours using the charging case. You can bring your AirPods Pro 2 anywhere, even while working out, thanks to customizable ear tips and water, sweat, and dust resistance. Buy the discounted AirPods Pro 2 today!

