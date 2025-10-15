Apple Developing H3 Chip, AirPods 5, and New AirPods Pro

Apple released the AirPods Pro 3 last month during the September Awe Dropping event. Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that the company has already started development for the next set of AirPods Pro, describing the AirPods as a new version of the earbuds.

Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the AirPods would get a bigger upgrade on their hardware next year, such as the addition of an infrared camera. A Weibo leaker reported that these would be an upgraded, higher-end version of the AirPods Pro 3 instead of being a completely ew AirPods Pro 4 product, just like the AirPods 4 that had two different configurations.

Gurman also reported that the company is also developing their H3 chip, and that AirPods 5 are also in the works. The next-generation chip will power future AirPods for less latency and better sound quality. It is uncertain which AirPods model the new Apple-designed chip will be premiering in.