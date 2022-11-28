Apple engineer explains absence of 2nd generation AirPods Pro lossless support

A new interview of an Apple engineer reveals why the second-generation AirPods Pro doesn’t have lossless audio.

Esge Andersen, an Apple engineer recently gave an interview with What Hi-Fi? and said that the current Bluetooth technology is the reason behind the lack of Lossless support. Apple Music has lossless streaming capabilities for 48KHz and 24-bit quality, with high resolution lossless going at a max of 192KHz but requires extra equipment.

Advertisements

Anderson provided a unique insight into the development of the second-generation AirPods Pro. The engineer says that the company has a group of experts that offer audio quality feedback. He further added that Apple can make ‘strides’ even with the current codec standards.

The second-generation AirPods Pro boasts considerable improvements, such as better Active Noise Cancellation. Anderson says that the Cupertino-based company made this particular push to ‘give everybody an AirPods Max in their pocket’.

Apple hinted at creating its own connectivity and codec but there haven’t been any announcements yet.