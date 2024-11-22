Apple hit by lawsuit regarding crackling on AirPods Pro

Apple is being accused of false advertising by a class action lawsuit, claiming that the first generation AirPods Pro have audio defects or crackling issues, which goes against the Cupertino company’s marketing claims and has misled consumers.

The US case was filed on the first of November in the District Court, in the California Northern District, where the lawsuit is labeled as “LaBella et al v. Apple” claiming that Apple had an inaccuracy in their marketing regarding the high-quality AirPods Pro audio, provided through 51 pages with the alleged case of the personal audio accessory’s audio issues going against Apple’s promises.

ClassAction.org first reported the lawsuit, which talked about customers complaining about the AirPods Pro’s audio problems just a few months after its release. In response, Apple launched a repair service program for units that were affected, particularly AirPods Pro manufactured before October 2020. Apple is accused of breaching their warranty under Ohio law, Pennsylvania law, Texas and California law, with the claims for relief demanding that AirPods Pro units be repaired and replaced.