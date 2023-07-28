Apple launches AirPods Pro 2 developer firmware

A second developer beta for AirPods Pro 2 has been launched.

The second iteration has the build number 6A5262e, while its previous version was dubbed 6A5262d. The software is now open to testing for developers and those who want to try the new features. Apple periodically keeps up the beta cycle with updated firmware versions- these are not as prevalent as standard beta updates and are primarily for testing new features before the public release.

Apple does not provide release notes to tell exactly what has changed or been added, and the second developer beta is no different. In order to install firmware beta for AirPods, users must have a registered developer account and enable Developer Mode on their devices. Once done, the firmware update can be accessed on Settings, Pre-Release Beta Firmware, and finally, the AirPods model.

Developer betas are not recommended to use in daily devices as public betas are more stable.