AirPods Pro

Apple launches another AirPods Pro 2 firmware update

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods Pro 2

Apple has released another firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2.

Firmware build number 7A305 is for the AirPods Pro 2 in both USB-C and Lightning cases, with release notes saying that the contents are for improvements and bug fixes. It’s the third firmware update for the wireless earbuds in September, which makes it unusual as far as Apple’s firmware releases go. It’s worth noting that the firmware update will be done over the air, and all users have to do is connect their AirPods Pro 2 to a device and put the earbuds in their charging case. It would help if the device is plugged into a charger or has sufficient battery as well.

AirPods Pro 2

To see the AirPods Pro 2 firmware version, users can go to the Settings app, go into General and About, then choose the AirPods and view the pop-out menu with the relevant device information.

Lost your password?