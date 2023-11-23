Apple opens refurbished AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning Case sale in some regions

Refurbished AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning Case models are now officially sold in select countries.

Cheaper by around 15% than their brand-new counterparts, the 2nd generation AirPods Pro refurbished models are now available in Switzerland, Poland, the Netherlands, Ireland, Germany, Belgium, Austria, and the UK. Released in 2022, the earpods come with a Lightning and MagSafe charging case, albeit with the port not updated to the recent USB-C. There’s no word on when the USB-C AirPods Pro will be available for sale in refurbished form.

Apple says that refurbished Apple products are thoroughly inspected and cleaned and undergo ‘full functionality testing’ before being reintroduced on the shelves. On a side note, Apple started selling the third generation AirPods this year with the same guarantee.

Those interested can view the list of refurbished products available on the official Apple.com website. The newer USB-C AirPods Pro is currently priced at $249.