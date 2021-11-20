Apple outs new AirPods Pro and AirPods firmware update

Apple has recently released new firmware updates for its AirPods Pro and third-gen AirPods.

AirPods Pro firmware number has been updated to 4.0, while the AirPods has been updated to 4.1. As for release notes and information about the firmware update there hasn’t been any from Apple, but we can expect bug fixes, stability and performance improvements.

Users will not need to do anything to get the firmware, but there are some steps or actions you can take to force it. First, the AirPods has to be connected to an iOS device and inside its charging case. To check the firmware version, it’s recommended to head to the Settings, then General and About, then the AirPods device. A pop-up will reveal information about the audio accessory, including its firmware version.

Previous firmware updates for the AirPods Pro included the Conversation Boost feature. The new firmware should be rolling out to users all over the globe.