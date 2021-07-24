Apple releases new beta firmware for AirPods Pro

The Apple Developer Program platform has recently gained a new addition in the form of a beta firmware update for the AirPods Pro.

Developers can now check the new features added to the beta version, particularly the Ambient Noise Reduction and FaceTime Spatial Audio. Initially, they were expected to arrive sooner but it seems that it was delayed.

Earlier this year Apple mentioned that the AirPods Pro beta updates will be available to developers so they could test it ahead of time and before the public could use it. However, the Cupertino-based company did not provide a timeline on when it would be released.

Members of the Apple Developer Program can now download the beta version on the official website. The requirements for testing are an AirPods Pro, a Mac that has Xcode 13 beta and an iPhone on iOS 15 beta. Since it’s a firmware update a specific process needs to be followed.