Apple releases special Chinese New Year’s edition AirPods Pro

Apple will be launching a special edition AirPods Pro on February 1, 2021 to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

2022 marks the Year of the Tiger in Chinese horoscopes, and Apple is making it so that the special edition AirPods Pro has a custom emoji of a tiger up front. The AirPods Pro is set to be available on retail stores and on Apple.com in Macao, Hong Kong, Taiwan and China.

The Apple product’s box is also given the custom design- it has the standard white box with the AirPods Pro at the front and the same custom tiger emoji at the side, printed in red. In China, the special edition AirPods Pro will have 12 red envelopes, with each one having the Chinese zodiac signs at the front when they’re bought at retail stores.

Pricing is set as the same as the regular AirPods Pro. In Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and China, customers can attend the Today at Apple in-store and online session ‘Share Your Love’ to learn how to craft personalized greeting cards.