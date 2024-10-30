Apple rolls out AirPods Pro 2 firmware update prior to hearing aid feature

A new update for the AirPods Pro 2 firmware has been rolled out. The software is accessible for Lightning and USB-C models, with the AirPods Pro 2 possessing a build number of 7B19, following firmware 7A305 from the September release.

The firmware update was released earlier than Apple’s plans to launch its Hearing Health Feature for the iOS 18.1, which provides a hearing test that resembles tests made by an audiologist and implements a hearing aid function in case the test shows mild up to moderate hearing loss and issues.

The Apple AirPods 2 serves as a hearing aid that is over the counter in the U.S for people who have hearing problems. Hearing Protection is also part ofthe update, which will monitor sounds in the environment for users who have hearing loss problems. The new features will come with the launch of the iOS 18.1 update.