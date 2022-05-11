Apple to introduce new AirPods Max colors, AirPods Pro 2nd gen in fall

Apple might be releasing a new AirPods Pro model and new color options for its high-end audio product, the AirPods Max.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg mentioned that a second generation AirPods Pro might be in the works. The newest earpods are expected to have a kind of health integration, better audio and a refreshed design compared to its predecessor.

The new AirPods Pro might launch in fall this year, which is likely given that the original AirPods Pro debuted in 2019. It’s also echoed by Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo, who said that it will be available in the second half of 2022. In addition, Kuo said that the new AirPods Pro may have a more compact design, lossless audio via a new protocol and a refreshed charging case.

Apple may not be planning the second iteration of its AirPods Max but new color options are expected to be revealed in December this year.