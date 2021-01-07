Apple to launch Ox-Themed AirPods Pro for Chinese New Year

Apple will be releasing a special AirPods Pro to commemorate the Chinese New Year. Since 2021 is the Year of the Ox Apple has designed it to have an Ox icon.

The special Chinese New Year edition AirPods Pro is similar to the AirPods Pro except for an ox engraving on the case, and a print of an ox on the box.

For Chinese consumers Apple has updated its China website to include a Chinese New Year gift guide with recommendations such as the M1 Mac, MagSafe accessories, iPhone 12 models, iPads and others.

The Cupertino-based company announced the special edition AirPods Pro on WeChat, with a text that says ‘Here comes a box of blessing for the Year of the Ox’ and accompanied by similar graphics and a playlist for Apple Music.

Supply for the special ox-themed AirPods Pro is limited to 25,400, with an almost equal percentage to be sold online and in retail stores.

Chinese New Year is set on February 5, 2021.