Apple Unprepared with the Popular Demand for AirPods Pro 3 

Demand for the AirPods Pro 3 was high during its September launch, and with the strong sales, Apple was apparently caught off guard. The AirPods Pro 3 features better sound quality, enhanced ANC, 5 different ear tips for the users to choose from, better water resistance and heart rate monitoring.

The CEO stated that they would have improved annually if supplies were not constrained. He was talking about Apple accessories, wearables and home equipment which dropped by 2% annually in revenue. The statement hints that if Apple knew that the AirPods Pro 3 was going to be a huge success, they may have had more stock ready and see a revenue growth during the segment.

The AirPods Pro 3 doesn’t have any delays on deliveries on the Apple online store, so this may be an indication that the company has caught up in stocks to meet the demand for the new earbuds.