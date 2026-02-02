AirPods Pro

Apple Unprepared with the Popular Demand for AirPods Pro 3 

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Unprepared with the Popular Demand for AirPods Pro 3

Demand for the AirPods Pro 3 was high during its September launch, and with the strong sales, Apple was apparently caught off guard. The AirPods Pro 3 features better sound quality, enhanced ANC, 5 different ear tips for the users to choose from, better water resistance and heart rate monitoring.


The CEO stated that they would have improved annually if supplies were not constrained. He was talking about Apple accessories, wearables and home equipment which dropped by 2% annually in revenue. The statement hints that if Apple knew that the AirPods Pro 3 was going to be a huge success, they may have had more stock ready and see a revenue growth during the segment.

Apple Unprepared with the Popular Demand for AirPods Pro 3

The AirPods Pro 3 doesn’t have any delays on deliveries on the Apple online store, so this may be an indication that the company has caught up in stocks to meet the demand for the new earbuds.


Latest News
Apple Acquires Q.ai for Nearly $2 Billion
Apple Acquires Q.ai for Nearly $2 Billion
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Apple TV Series “Ted Lasso” Returning for 4th Season
Apple TV Series “Ted Lasso” Returning for 4th Season
1 Min Read
Sebastiaan de With Now Part of the Human Interface Design Team of Apple
Sebastiaan de With Now Part of the Human Interface Design Team of Apple
1 Min Read
Brandon Sanderson and Apple Sign Deal For Cosmere Universe
Brandon Sanderson and Apple Sign Deal For Cosmere Universe 
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 With ANC Is $60 Off
The AirPods 4 With ANC Is $60 Off
1 Min Read
Apple To Keep Prices For iPhone 18 Steady
Apple To Keep Prices For iPhone 18 Steady
1 Min Read
Shrinking Getting A Season 4
Shrinking Getting A Season 4
1 Min Read
Tim Cook Breaks Silence After Shootings In Minnesota
Tim Cook Breaks Silence After Shootings In Minnesota
1 Min Read
The M4 Mac Mini 16GB 512GB Is $110 Off
The M4 Mac Mini 16GB 512GB Is $110 Off
1 Min Read
Thinner Face ID in Development for the Second Gen iPhone Air
Thinner Face ID in Development for the Second Gen iPhone Air
1 Min Read
New Black Unity Band for the Apple Watch Launched
New Black Unity Band for the Apple Watch Launched
1 Min Read
Lost your password?