Apple updates firmware of AirPods Pro to new version 2D27

Apple includes performance improvements, feature tweaks, and bug fixes in the new firmware updates for the AirPods Pro. Earlier today Apple released the firmware update for the AirPods Pro. Apple has now updated the existing version 2D15 to a new version i.e., 2D27.

Currently, Apple has not shared any details about what they have included in the firmware update. However, there have been many complaints from the users of AirPods Pro. The issues that the users face are with the Active Noise cancellation features, and also sound that crackles and the AirPods do not produce the proper sound.

Apple also has plans to add a new spatial feature to the AirPods Pro. It is more likely that this new firmware update is related to that option that Apple will include in AirPods Pro in iOS 14. Spatial sound provides surround sound option for the earphones.

It’s been more than one month since Apple released the 2D15 firmware. There were reports about that update that the people will face issues that they have been experiencing since then. It is expected that Apple has resolved these issues with this new firmware update.