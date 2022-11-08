Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 is Down to Just $234

The all-new AirPods Pro 2 offers significant upgrades compared to the first-generation earbuds. Today, you can get it for only $234 from its original price of $249 on Amazon.

Apple’s newest AirPods Pro sports improvements such as adaptive transparency, Active Noise Cancelling, and audio playback. The included charging case also has several added features, notably a lanyard loop, a built-in speaker and Find My integration. You can also charge it wirelessly via MagSafe technology.

As always, you’ll be able to use Siri as quick access, or use the touch controls to switch between listening modes, pause or play media, as well as end or answer calls. A full charge allows for up to 6 hours with ANC enabled, and up to 30 hours with the charging case. Both devices have water and sweat resistance.

A $15 discount may not seem much, but a newly launched AirPods Pro is great value for money. Buy it today!