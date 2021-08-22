Apple’s AirPods Pro Takes a Big Price Cut

The AirPods Pro is a wonderful everyday driver for music, podcasts, consuming content and calls. Today, you can get it for just $179.99, down $70 off from its original price of $249 on Amazon.

The AirPods Pro is an excellent companion to Apple devices. Adaptive EQ is unlike any other- you get a customized tune depending on the shape of your ear, and pairing only takes a second or two. You can opt to activate Transparency mode or active noise cancellation depending on your environment and how immersive you want the experience to be.

The AirPods Pro is great for workouts as it’s water and sweat resistant. A single charge can last 24-plus hours with the help of the wireless charging case. Lastly, you get ‘Hey Siri’ quick access and get things done using only your voice.

$70 is a big discount for a pair of premium in-ear headphones. Make sure to grab the Apple AirPods Pro today!