Apple’s newest ad highlights hearing Aid in AirPods Pro 2

By Samantha Wiley
Apple recently shared a holiday-themed video to highlight the Hearing Aid feature on the AirPods Pro 2.

The video is roughly two minutes long and shows a father sharing a moment with her daughter on Christmas morning. The dad who wears the AirPods Pro 2 could hear glimpses of the conversation as his daughter unwraps a guitar, with flashbacks of when his daughter was young and growing up. The daughter then plays a song, which grows in clarity as he puts the earbuds on. The video is available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel. The video description includes a short snippet of how many people have to wait for a hearing aid.

The Hearing Aid feature on the AirPods Pro 2 is still rolling out to different countries, but it’s currently available in New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, Switzerland, Sweden, Portugal, Poland, the Netherlands, Ireland, Germany, and the US.

