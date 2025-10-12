Beta Firmware Update For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods Pro 2 Rolled Out

A beta firmware update for the AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3 has been rolled out by Apple. It’s exclusive to developers as of this time and the public beta may follow in the coming weeks. The firmware has the build number 8B5014c. Apple is currently testing the update for iOS 26.1 and the updated firmware is expected to add new languages for its Live Translation feature for AirPods, like Chinese (Simplified and Mandarin Traditional) Japanese, Italian and Korean.

iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe and iOS 26 comes with an option to install updates on beta firmware that’s available from the settings of the AirPods when you connect the case to an Apple device like your Mac, iPad or iPhone to facilitate beta testing.

Developers are able to turn on beta option so they can gain access to developer betas in future updates, download and test out new features that come with the firmware updates.