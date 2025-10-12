AirPods Pro

Beta Firmware Update For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods Pro 2 Rolled Out

By Samantha Wiley
A beta firmware update for the AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3 has been rolled out by Apple. It’s exclusive to developers as of this time and the public beta may follow in the coming weeks. The firmware has the build number 8B5014c. Apple is currently testing the update for iOS 26.1 and the updated firmware is expected to add new languages for its Live Translation feature for AirPods, like Chinese (Simplified and Mandarin Traditional) Japanese, Italian and Korean.

iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe and iOS 26 comes with an option to install updates on beta firmware that’s available from the settings of the AirPods when you connect the case to an Apple device like your Mac, iPad or iPhone to facilitate beta testing.

Developers are able to turn on beta option so they can gain access to developer betas in future updates, download and test out new features that come with the firmware updates.


A new firmware update was released for the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 with the build number 8A358. No information was given on what comes with the firmware update, but the past firmware update with the number 8A356 added features of iOS 26 to the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 and 3 models, introducing better quality for video and phone calls, Live Translation, and studio-like quality for audio when recording videos, podcasts, or interviews. The new firmware could potentially deliver improvements and fix some bugs in the new iOS 26 features for the AirPods. You can download the update by placing your AirPods within range of your Apple device like a Mac, iPad or iPhone. Put the earbuds inside the case, then connect to a power source. You have to keep the charging case closed and leave it for about half an hour so that the firmware update can be installed on your AirPods.
