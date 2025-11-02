Complaints Surface on AirPods Pro 3 Static Noise Issue When Using ANC Mode

Users of the AirPods Pro 3 have been going through a noise problem with the earbuds, and they have taken to Reddit to talk about the issue. The earbuds produces a sound that sounds like static when ANC is on but nothing is playing.

The individuals affected by the issue described the noise as an audible hiss, static, rainfall or white noise, and sound that is similar to the ocean when you hold up a seashell to your ear. The static is reportedly heard across Transparency mode, Adaptive mode, and in Active Noise Canceling mode.

It is uncertain if the issue is related to software or hardware. If the problem is a software issue, Apple could possibly deal with this issue in firmware updates in the future; the only way to deal with the issue currently is turning off Transparency and Active Noise Canceling mode, which you can toggle via the Settings app.