Customizable noise cancellation seen in AirPods Pro beta software

An upcoming firmware update for the AirPods Pro reveals a new feature that allows users to customize noise cancellation.

Advertisements

The new feature, titled ‘Customizable Adaptive Audio’, allows users granular control over how they could adjust Noise Cancellation to their specified levels. Currently, enabling adaptive audio does the same thing but it does not allow users to control how much or how little they get, and the level is based on the user’s surroundings. The code shows an option to ‘remove less noise’ or ‘remove more noise’ and suggests a slider or button that can do both. There is no timeline or announcement on when the firmware will be implemented.

The same update adds another feature that allows users to nod or shake their heads to accept or reject calls. The update was announced during this year’s WWDC and was promoted in the keynote address. This will come in the form of a developer API.