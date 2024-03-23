Enjoy a $69 Discount on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C

The AirPods Pro 2 is one of the most popular pair of earbuds due to its style, audio quality, and excellent features. Today, it’s down to just $179.99 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

The AirPods Pro is back and better than ever, featuring USB-C charging, up to twice as much ANC, Adaptive Audio, and Personalized Spatial Audio. At the heart of the earbuds is the H2 chip for immersive sound with as little distortion as possible. The result is crisp highs and rich bass for all your media content. Enhancing the experience is next-level Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode for shutting out the environment or hearing the people or elements next to you.

Apple’s Pro earbuds is made for daily wear and tear, offering water, sweat, and dust resistant, as well as an all-day battery. Get the discounted AirPods 2 with USB-C charging case today!