Enjoy high-end audio with the Apple AirPods Pro, now only $197

Whether upgrading from a regular AirPods or headphones from another brand, you’ll immediately notice the difference in audio quality with the AirPods Pro. Today, it’s down to just $197 from its original price of $249 on Amazon.

The Pro version brings with it some very nice quality of life changes, such as the new Transparency mode that activates and deactivates with a single tap, water and sweat resistance and Adaptive EQ for auto-tuning of your ears.

Apple AirPods Pro

[amzon box=”B07ZPC9QD4″]

These features make the AirPods Pro your go-to companion for on-the-go listening, workouts and everyday use. Three silicone tips provide an excellent fit, and you won’t have any connection issues, thanks to the H1 chip.

The earbuds last up to 4.5 hours of playback, and with the case you can listen to music or hear your TV shows and movies up to 24 hours. You can wirelessly charge the case with a compatible device as well. At $50 off, the AirPods Pro is definitely a must-buy!