AirPods Pro

Enjoy the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C at $60 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirPods Pro

It’s time to upgrade your AirPods Pro with a better version and USB-C charging. Today, the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C Charging Case is down to just $189 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

PreviewProductPrice
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, Transparency Mode, Adaptive Audio, Personalized Spatial Audio Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active Noise... $249.00 $199.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

From its classic white signature style to excellent modern audio features, the AirPods Pro 2 stands among the rest as a premium audio accessory. For one, you get a richer experience with the H2 chip for intelligent noise cancellation, and custom-built drivers for a crisp and clear high. Bass is there for booming explosions or in music when you’re watching or listening to your favorite tunes.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple has improved its ANC technology compared to its predecessors. Or, you can activate Adaptive Audio so you won’t have to fiddle with the settings every once in a while. A six hour battery life is already good for an earbud, but couple that with the included charger and you can get up to 30 hours total. Get it today!

