Experience Spatial Audio with the $50 Off AirPods Pro 2

Apple continues to provide innovative and better sound with its flagship earbuds line. Today, you can listen to music with Spatial Audio and more with the AirPods Pro 2, which is down to just $199.99 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

The newest AirPods Pro features better Active Noise Cancelling for greater immersion in music, podcasts, and streaming content. It now has a MagSafe-compatible charging case so you won’t have to deal with cables. Personalized Spatial Audio takes it a step further by giving the wearer what they need to hear all the highs and lows. In addition, the stem can now adjust the volume up and down aside from other functions, such as activating transparency or noise cancellation or ending and answering a call.

The AirPods Pro 2’s battery can last up to 30 hours with the included charging case, giving you a pair of headphones you can use all day. Buy the discounted AirPods Pro 2 at $50 off today!