AirPods Pro

Firmware Beta for AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3 Released

By Samantha Wiley
New beta firmware was released by Apple today for the AirPods Pro 3, AirPods 4, and AirPods Pro 2, exclusive to developers currently. It features a build number of 8B5034f. The company is not testing any updates for iOS as of now, so it is uncertain what is new in the firmware beta.


With macOS Tahoe, iPadOS 26, and iOS 26, the company added a firmware update installation for the beta that can be used from the settings of the AirPods interface when they are connected to an Apple device like an iPad, Mac, or iPhone, which facilitates the beta testing.

Developers are able to use the beta option to toggle beta downloads. Developers can get their hands on the new firmware beta for the earbuds and find out what’s new. It most likely features improvements and bug fixes.


