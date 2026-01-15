Firmware Update For AirPods Pro 3 Released By Apple Today

A new firmware update has been released by Apple for the AirPods Pro 3, updating from the previous firmware number of 8B34 to 8B30. A support document has been provided by Apple for firmware updates for AirPods. It shows what is included in the update 8B34.

The update features a bug fix that is unspecified, along with improvements. The AirPods Pro 3 is the only AirPods that have got a firmware update, and you can get the update by ensuring that your Apple device is updated to the latest OS, such as macOS, iPadOS, or iOS. Connect the AirPods using Bluetooth to your Apple device, then connect the Apple device to the internet. After that, wait 30 minutes for the firmware to install, and then reconnect your AirPods to your Apple device after opening the lid. Check the firmware version to ensure you have the latest version.

The AirPods Pro 3 was released last year in September with new features like better sound quality, better ANC, heart rate monitoring for workouts, longer battery life every charge, and more.