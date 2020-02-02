Free AirPods Pro tips replacement available under Apple Care+

AirPods Pro customers who have lost their earbuds tips can get a replacement free of charge when they sign up for the AppleCare+ protection plan. The service costs $29 and has a number of benefits for Apple product owners.

AirPods Pro tips replacement

Those who avail of the replacement under AppleCare+ will not have to pay to get new ones. To facilitate the process, you can head over to the support site, select AirPods Pro and choose to replace an ear tip and finally the ‘order replacement option’. Follow the steps and you won’t be charged for the new AirPods Pro tips.

Apple says they can only send a pair of earbuds tips in one size, which you can specify when filling up the replacement request page. The Apple Care+ section and support site doesn’t mention the free tip replacement under Apple Care, and you’ll get charged $3.95 once you go through the steps of getting the replacement tips.