Get $60 Off the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C Charging Case

Ever wanted to upgrade to the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging but are waiting to get them discounted? Now’s your chance- today, it’s down to just $189.99 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

USB-C charging update aside, there are a few notable changes to the new AirPods Pro 2, including lossless audio support and dust resistance. You’ll be able to hear better audio when you have a Vision Pro headset in tow. The case itself is the star of the show, with a lanyard loop for securing it to your bag, a built-in speaker for more efficient finding, and Precision Finding via the Find My network.

The H2 chip allows for deep immersion and intelligent noise cancellation. Plus, the custom-built driver delivers rich bass and clear high notes. You’ll be able to switch to either Active Noise Cancellation or Transparency mode as well. Get the discounted AirPods Pro 2 today!