Get a $60 Discount on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C

By Samantha Wiley
A much-needed upgrade to USB-C, along with other nifty features for the AirPods Pro is yours at a discounted price. Today, the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C Charging Case is down to just $189 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

The AirPods Pro 2 has next-level Active Noise Cancellation for less noise when you want to be immersed. On the flip side, there’s Transparency mode so you can hear things around you without having to remove the earbuds from your ears. It’s a worthy daily companion, thanks to being water, sweat, and dust resistant, and longer battery life of up to 30 hours’ worth of listening time with the case. Personalized Spatial Audio is tweaked according to each users’ preference so you can hear everything no matter your head angle.

Rounding out the details include a built-in speaker, Precision Finding, and a lanyard loop. Get the discounted AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C today!

