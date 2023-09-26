Get Early Discounts on the New AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C

Amazon is offering a $49 pre-order discount on the new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe Charging Case. Don’t miss out on this deal if you’re interested in securing the latest AirPods Pro 2 for your own.

The new AirPods Pro 2 has a new USB-C charging case that allows you to listen to your favorite tracks with minimal downtime. Equipped with the H2 chip for greater immersion, you’ll love how it flows seamlessly when you need to switch between noise cancellation mode and transparency mode.

The second Pro model offers a greater degree of control for volume and others, including ending or answering a call, play and pause, and activating Transparency or ANC, among others. Personalized Spatial Audio is a must-experience as the headphones will tune in according exactly to what you want. It’s definitely one of the more head-turning deals around, so make sure to grab your discounted AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging case today!