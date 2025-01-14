AirPods Pro

Get the Best Price For AirPods Pro 2 in 2025

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods Pro 2

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 is discounted by $70 on Amazon, giving you great value for your money.

The wireless earbuds comes with active noise cancellation for removing twice the background noise compared to the previous model, transparency mode letting you hear all around you, and adaptive audio which blends both of these smart noise control features to provide you with the best listening experience you could ask for in any environment.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth Headphones, Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound, H2 Chip, USB-C Charging Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth... $249.00 $199.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

With personalized spatial audio that matches the shape of your ears and dynamic head tracking, prepare to have an immersive listening experience, making it seem like music is playing all around you or you are in a theater-like setting when watching movies. The H2 chip made by Apple delivers rich bass and improves the call and sound quality when you are in loud areas. It’s IP54 water, sweat and dust resistant, so the AirPods Pro 2 is perfect for working out so you don’t have to worry about your earbuds. Order yours today!

