Grab the AirPods Pro 2 at 20% Off

Upgrade to a more recent AirPods Pro and enjoy a discounted price. Today, the AirPods Pro 2 is down to just $199.99 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, Transparency Mode, Adaptive Audio, Personalized Spatial Audio Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active Noise... $249.00 $199.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The new charging case is easily the highlight of the AirPods Pro 2. It now has a built-in speaker and precision finding so you can spend more time listening to your favorite tracks or content. There’s a built-in lanyard loop for keeping your audio accessory close and in easy reach. Use a MagSafe, USB-C, or Apple Watch to juice it up in the middle of the day.

The AirPods Pro 2 offers up to 6 hours with ANC enabled, and up to 30 with the charging case. The Pro version has personalized Spatial Audio, customizable fit, upgraded Active Noise Cancellation, and a richer audio experience. Playback functions can now be done on the stem. Get the discounted AirPods Pro 2 today!

