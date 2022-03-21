Grab the AirPods Pro while it’s still $74 off

Apple’s recently refreshed AirPods Pro packs in plenty of features in convenient and portable premium earbuds. Today, the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case is down to just $174.98 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

The AirPods Pro can be your dependable daily driver, with Active Noise Cancellation so you can focus on the audio experience in movies, music and more. Whenever you want to hear your immediate environment, just switch to Transparency Mode and you won’t even need to remove the earbuds.

Adaptive EQ and spatial audio make everything, from music to sound effects sound so much better, and a customizable fit can be achieved with three sizes for the silicone tip. The AirPods Pro comes with the H1 chip for improved connection, and you can command Siri to read your messages.

The new charging case is MagSafe compatible and can put out 24-plus hours of playback. Make sure to get yours at a $74 discount today!