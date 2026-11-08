Head Tracking for AirPods Pro 3 Made to Work For Linux by Claude

To access motion-tracking data for motion tracking for the AirPods, AI has been used so that users of Linux are able to use the data from head tracking to create a mouse for software. Both the AirPods Pro and AirPods models feature capabilities for dynamic head tracking due to the detection sensors built into the device. Currently, that feature is being used for Siri and Spatial Audio; a user has taken it a step further by adding more use for Linux.

Earphones like Apple’s are able to work with Linux as well as different platforms by acting as a base headphone with Bluetooth, which can be used for playback. Head tracking is no longer available once you have left the ecosystem for Apple. Matteo Guadisi took to Reddit, stating that they are aiming to control their mouse with the use of Linux with the AirPods Pro 3 and that all projects that are open sourced found in the same field stated that support was not available with the AirPods Pro 3.

With the lack of support as the motivation, an afternoon was spent with Claude Code to figure out how the earbuds work regarding motion tracking. The AI was assigned to find other projects that are similar to find a potential answer, and an agent was able to discover the answer in the framework code of iOS, where the AirPods Pro 3 has a different protocol compared to the other Pro earbuds.

A default setting that was restrictive also stopped data from being passed on, and the Maximum Transition Unit of the device looked to be too small for the motion sensor data and standard audio data. The code was launched as Open, with individuals enabled to use this in future projects. The project depended on the change on the host end of Linux, with no changes directly affecting the firmware of the AirPods.