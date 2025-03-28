AirPods Pro

Hearing health for AirPods Pro 2 to appear in more countries

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods Pro 2

Apple’s suite of hearing health functions for the AirPods Pro 2 is set to debut in more countries.

AirPods Pro 2 users in Malaysia, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and Australia will be able to use the earbuds’ hearing aid feature, hearing test, and loud sound reduction when it rolls out in their respective countries. They can take a hearing test to check for hearing loss, enable the Hearing Aid function to enhance sound, and also use Loud Sound Reduction, which protects hearing by automatically lowering loud noise. The AirPods Pro 2 hearing aid adjusts sounds and voices from around the environment and adjusts phone calls, videos, and music based on a customized hearing profile.

AirPods Pro 2

The hearing test is accessible from the Settings page and then AirPods, as long as the device is connected to an iPhone. The function is ideal for those who have moderate and mild hearing loss.

