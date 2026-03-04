High-End AirPods Pro 3 Reportedly Rolling Out This Year

Apple is reportedly revealing a new pair of AirPods Pro this year after the release of the AirPods Pro 3 a few months ago. We will not be getting an AirPods Pro 4, but instead it will be a high-end version of the current AirPods Pro 3 available in two versions, one with no ANC and one with ANC.

Many sources report that the new version of the AirPods Pro will have small infrared cameras that are able to see around you for hand gesture controls and a better experience in audio when using the AirPods Pro. It is also rumored that the camera will allow the user to connect it with Apple Intelligence.

It is uncertain if the new version of the AirPods Pro three will be announced this year, but the month of September or October is a likely date for announcement based on patterns made in the past.