iFixit uploads AirPods Pro 2 Teardown Video

YouTube channel iFixit has revealed a new teardown video for the second generation AirPods Pro.

The video, titled ‘AirPods Pro 2 Teardown – Still Completely Unrepairable?’ is about three and a half minutes long, and gives viewers a peek at the components inside the case and earbuds shell. As a word of warning, the site says that opening the charging case and AirPods Pro may result in ‘unfixable damage’ and could lead to a void in warranty and repairs.

The video description says that although the AirPods Pro is the most popular earbuds globally, they are also some of the most unficable. The wording goes on further to say that the flagship line gets a boost in all aspects except the environment. The summary is that the internal hardware is mostly the same in both the case and earbuds themselves.

The 2nd generation AirPods Pro was recently launched and has a price tag of $249 in the US.